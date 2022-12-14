Vintage bike stolen off Wayne State University’s campus leaves owner with no transportation

A vintage bike was stolen near Wayne State University’s campus, and the owner is asking the thief to return it.

“In a blink of an eye, my bike was not in the spot. It was such a beautiful bike,” said bike owner Robert Hicks.

It only took minutes for thieves to steal a 1976 Schwinn Bicycle from outside La Palma Mediterranean, where Hicks was ordering food.

On video footage of the storefront, two young adults believed to be students passed by on a single scooter. In a split second, the decision is made to turn around, and one got off and stole the bike in just seconds.

“A young person with a backpack that was on a scooter zoomed in and saw a beautiful bike and decided, ‘hey, I’m gonna take this bike,’ and he’s probably gonna ride it around the neighborhood,” Mr. Hicks explained.

The bike means a lot to Mr. Hicks. It’s one of his main sources of transportation.

“I polished it, added a vintage horn, and it’s just an amazing comfortable bike, and they can’t be replaced,” Mr. Hicks added.

With bikes from the same year and makers being sold in the thousands - Mr. Hicks said he’s hoping that thieves can have a change of heart and return it to where it was found.

If the bike isn’t returned, Mr. Hicks says he’s planning on pressing charges, that’s if he figures out who’s responsible.