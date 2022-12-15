41º

FBI searching for 23-year-old Grand Rapids man among 11 facing drug, firearm charges

5 men arrested, 5 were already in custody on prior charges

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Eric Williams (FBI)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The FBI is searching for a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man who is among 11 men facing drug and firearm charges.

Seven out of the 11 men are facing charges related to the possession and transfer of “switches” that turn semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machineguns, prosecutors said.

Five of the men were arrested Thursday (Dec. 15) morning and another five were already in custody on prior charges.

Eric Williams, 23, has been charged with “conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun.” The FBI believes Williams is either in Benton Harbor or Grand Rapids.

According to prosecutors, a switch can be installed with little knowledge and only takes around one minute. Once installed, it can enable a semi-automatic pistol to fire over 1,000 rounds per minute with a single trigger pull.

“Conversion devices are not simple firearms parts or metal accessories, as commonly advertised. When a person uses an illegally converted weapon that shoots multiple rounds by a single function, it poses an even more serious threat to public safety,” said Craig Kailimai, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Detroit Field Division. “The collaborative effort and commitment between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, our Federal, State of Michigan, and Local partners to investigate and prosecute these cases protects our communities from this violent threat.”

Anyone who has any information about where Williams is located should contact the United States Marshals Service at 616-456-2438.

Photographs of uninstalled and installed switches as illustrations. (Criminal Complaint)
NameResidentAgeCharge
Evorion AndersonBenton Harbor20Distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Jayvon AnthonyBenton Harbor21Possession or transfer of a machinegun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun; felon in possession of a firearm
Earl Austin IVBenton Harbor21Distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession or transfer of a machinegun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun
Quincy BowmanBenton Harbor25Conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun
Omarion BranchBenton Harbor19Felon in possession of a firearm
Torez BurnettBenton Harbor20Conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun
Nicholas HalloGrand Rapids32Felon in possession of a firearm
Demetrius SeuellBenton Harbor22Possession or transfer of a machine gun and conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun
Timothy ThomasBenton Harbor25Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
Armando VillanuevaGrand Rapids22Conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun
Eric WilliamsGrand Rapids23Conspiracy to possess or transfer a machinegun

