DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit.

A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to shut off the gas line.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.