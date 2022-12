DETROIT – Enjoy the voices of Detroit Youth Choir at their “Joyful” holiday concert this winter season.

The choir’s show is scheduled for Dec. 23 at Central Baptist Church in Detroit.

All three tiers of the talented award-winning choir will come together to present some of their best holiday melodies just in time for Christmas.

Showtime will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to last two hours.

