Winter is here, check for furry stowaways before starting your car

Picture this, it’s snowing outside, temperatures are low, and you’re cozying up next to a fire to escape the cold. Well, outdoor cats try to do the same thing, but often times they cozy up under your car’s hood.

During the winter months, cats will try to find a spot they might be able to keep warm, and sometimes the perfect place is in your car’s engine or on top of your car’s wheels.

These are very dangerous places for animals to be. Cats that seek shelter in car engines can be seriously injured or killed when a car is started.

What should you do?

To avoid a feline fiasco, you should follow these tips:

Pay attention as fall comes to an end, start watching for outdoor cats in your neighborhood

Cats will walk on the hood and/or the windshield, if you see tracks make sure to check your vehicle for any stowaways

If you discover or suspect a cat hiding in your engine, give the hood a quick bang or honk your horn

Inspect your wheel wells and under your hood prior to starting your engine

Give a cat time to flee from the scene, you make have just awoken them from a deep sleep

Keep your own cat indoors through the winter

If you struggle to get a cat out of your engine, call your local police department or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for help removing the animal

If you have any questions or concerns about the safety of your animals, always refer to the advice of your own veterinarian.

Read: It’s cold out, using a space heater? Follow these safety tips to protect your home from fire