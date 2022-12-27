Mid-Michigan woman dies due to ‘extreme cold exposure’ after being found in assistant living parking lot

LANSING, Mich. – A woman in Bath Township died due to “extreme cold exposure” after being found in a parking lot of an assisted living community.

According to Bath Charter Township police, a snow plow driver clearing the parking lot of Timber Ridge Village assisted living community discovered an 82-year-old resident curled up in the snow at 7 a.m. on Friday.

When discovered, staff from the assisted living community, Meridian fire, Bath township police and fire departments attempted to treat the resident.

Police say that the woman was eventually transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing which is where she died.

Bath Township Police is investigating the incident.