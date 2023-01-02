25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday.

According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.

Redhead ducks migrate in Northern Michigan, but are not typically seen in lower Michigan.

Below is a Redhead ducks range map from AllAboutBirds.org:

Redhead ducks migration map (AllAboutBirds)

These ducks also have the name “rafting ducks.” According to All About Birds, these ducks form huge flocks in two Gulf of Mexico bays in the winter. The number of birds contributing to both flocks has been as high as 60,000.

In the picture, you may notice some mostly brown ducks -- those would be the females of the breed. Male Redhead ducks typically have a gray body, black breasts and a red head, while females have mostly a plain brown body and head. The female ducks are most likely to lay eggs in their nest when water levels are low.

Redhead ducks at Mackinac Straits (Steve Baker)

The bird website stated that this duck breed flies the fastest compared to other ducks.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated the North American population of Redhead ducks to be 1.2 million in 2015.

Redhead ducks at Mackinac Straits (Steve Baker)

Below is a Redhead duck identification sheet from the state of Michigan: