Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit

Suspects pictured from left to right: Jasmine Deana Phillips, 26, of Wyoming, Michigan, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Michigan and Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan

WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit.

According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The robberies

Police say the women accused stole from Ulta Beauty stores from November to just before Christmas 2022.

Investigations revealed that the three women would enter various Ulta Beauty stores with their faces covered. They would use shopping baskets and each take numerous bottles of expensive perfumes and fragrances.

The women would then exit the store without paying for the products and flee the scene in a vehicle.

Officials say, in many cases, the women would be in and out of the store in under three minutes. During this time, they would take anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000 worth of stolen goods.

Previous charges and arrests

The Troy Police Department and the Royal Oak Police Department Special Operations Unit identified the three women after two of them stole from Ulta Beauty in Royal Oak on Dec. 23, 2022.

The two police departments coordinated with the Shelby Township Police Department to arrest the women. Officials say the women had also stolen from an Ulta Beauty in Shelby Township.

Two of the three women were charged with felonies and posted bail related to the theft at the Royal Oak store. The third woman was not charged.

Police say all three women are now back on the streets.

Warren Police Department

Warren police say the group has stolen from approximately 20 Ulta Beauty locations in the Metro Detroit area, taking about $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.

The women made their way to the Warren Ulta store on Dec. 22, 2022, and stole approximately $7,500 worth of products, according to police.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued felony charges after Warren police were able to identify the women.

Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven; Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids; and Jasmine Deana Phillips, 26, of Wyoming; have been charged with first-degree retail fraud and organized retail fraud, both five-year felonies.

Police say all three women have ties to West Michigan, particularly the Grand Rapids area.

Multiple police departments are actively investigating and working to locate and arrest these women.

“This group has been plaguing the tri-county area for the past month. Warren detectives were able to build off the work of Royal Oak PD, Troy PD, Shelby Township PD, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to identify and obtain serious charges against all three suspects for their involvement in the Warren theft” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. “All three of these suspects have previous convictions for theft-based crimes. I am confident that law enforcement, with the public’s help, will be able to arrest these suspects in the near future so that they will no longer be able to wreak havoc in the community.”

Anyone with information on the location of the women is asked to contact Warren Police Detective Michael Kohlruss at 586-574-4765 or mkholruss@warrenpd.org.