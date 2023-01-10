191 child porn pictures found on Michigan man’s phone 4 months after release from prison, feds say

Nearly 200 child pornography pictures were found on a Michigan man’s cellphone just four months after he was released from prison following a conviction for the same offense, officials said.

Jacob Jeffrey Baron, 34, of Fort Gratiot, spent four years in prison after a March 2019 conviction for knowingly possessing child pornography. He was placed on supervision after completing his sentence.

On Friday (Jan. 6), United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Baron admitted to possessing and uploading child pornography files to Dropbox. He was arrested just four months after his release from prison.

Officials said they found evidence of 191 child pornography images on Baron’s cellphone. He possessed and uploaded photos of pre-pubescent children engaging in sex acts, according to authorities.

Baron was charged with possession of child pornography and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Every time an image of child sexual abuse is downloaded or viewed, it is a re-victimization for the child involved,” Ison said. “This significant sentence demonstrates that we will continue to protect children from recidivist offenders.”