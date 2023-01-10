Macomb County woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend during argument at her home, police say

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend during an argument at her home, officials said.

The shooting happened Nov. 18 at a home in Bruce Township, according to authorities.

Police said Tyisha Keshawn Wadlington, 35, got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend and shot him. He died from his injuries, according to officials.

“Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Wadlington is charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm violation. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Wadlington was arraigned and given a $1 million bond, cash/surety, no 10%. She must wear a GPS tether and can’t have drugs or alcohol, if released.

A virtual probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 24. The preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.