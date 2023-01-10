Recall Roundup: Baby rockers, child pajama set, other recalls to know this week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 9, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

There are no food or drug recalls that affect the state of Michigan to report this week! Please refer to last week’s roundup for the latest food and drug recalls.

Consumer product recalls

Quality Bicycle Products carbon handlebars

Quality Bicycle Products GBC. has recalled several bikes and bicycle handlebars due to an injury hazard.

The company says the recalled handlebars can crack where the brake and shift levers are located which can cause a crash.

The bikes were sold nationwide between Jan. 2018 and Aug. 2022. An estimated 8,740 bicycles and/or handlebars are affected by this recall.

Although 37 incidents of the handlebars cracking have been reported, there have been no known injuries.

Product information:

This recall includes the Salsa Cowchipper, the Salsa Cowbell, the Whisky No. 9 12F and the Whiskey No. 9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebars.

These recalled handlebars were sold with the Salsa Cutthroat bike model, the Warbird bike model and the Warroad bike model. Model names can be found on the bicycle frame.

These bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and sizes.

If you purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them until you can take the bicycle to a repair shop for a free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar.

Questions can be directed to Quality Bicycle Products at 800-346-3340 or recall@qbp.com.

Product photos:

Quality Bicycle Products GBC. recalled bikes (CPSC)

P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas

P.J. Salvage is recalling children’s pajama sets due to a burn hazard.

The company has recalled three pajama sets because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The sets were sold nationwide online on the company’s website and Amazon.com from Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022.

It is estimated that 2,650 units are affected by this recall.

Product information:

Fabric 65% polyester and 35% rayon Sizes Extra small, small, medium, large and extra large Colors/pattern Camo print in olive, tie-dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal Sewn-in label information Neck tag: “P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on a black sewn-in label.

Side-seam tag: “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fabric content, “Made in China,” the size, and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label

Second side-seam tag: Tracking code “09/2021 T2022” is printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them and contact P.J. Salvage for instructions on a return and refund.

The company can be reached at 844-975-2699 or recall@pjsalvage.com.

Product photos:

P.J. Salvage recalled pajama sets (CPSC)

Polaris all-terrain vehicles

Polaris is recalling their Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S all-terrain vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The company has recalled two different all-terrain vehicles due to an electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank that can ignite spills while refueling which poses a fire hazard.

It is estimated 3,800 units are affected by this recall plus an additional 780 that were sold in Canada.

These vehicles were sold between July 2019 and Oct. 2022.

Polaris has received 16 reports of fire which include one report of personal injury and one report of property damage.

Product information:

Model years 2020-2023 Model names Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S ATVs Colors Black, orange, gray, blue and graphite Identifying information POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman or Scrambler are printed on the sides of the vehicles

If you have purchased either of these products it is advised you stop using it until you are able to schedule a free repair.

Contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 for information on how to schedule a repair.

Product photo:

Polaris All-Terrain Vehicle recall (CPSC)

Fisher-Price and Kids2 reannounce rocking sleeper recalls

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price has reannounced the 2019 recall of 4.7 million units of the company’s “Rock ‘n Play Sleepers” after eight more infant deaths were reported.

The company says infant fatalities have occurred in the rocking sleeper product after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

At the time of the initial 2019 recall, over 30 fatalities were reported. Since then, 70 additional fatalities have occurred.

The rocking sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com between September 2009 and April 2019.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 866-812-6518 to find out how to get a refund.

The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Product photo:

Fisher-Price recalled sleeper image (CPSC)

Kids2

Kids2 has reannounced the 2019 recall of 694,000 units of the company’s “Kids2 Rocking Sleepers” after four more infant deaths were reported.

The company says infant fatalities have occurred in Rocking Sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

Kids2 has received a total of 15 infant fatality reports, 11 of which were reported prior to the 2019 announcement.

The sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target and Toys R Us, as well as online, from March 2012 to April 2019.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Kids2 at 866-869-7954 to find out how to get a refund.

The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Product photos:

Kids2 recalled rocking sleeper images (CPSC)

Food and drug recalls

True Goodness Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative

Culture Fresh Foods Inc. issued a recall for the True Goodness by Meijer Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative 24 oz container due to an undeclared almond allergen.

The company initiated the recall after discovering that the advertised oat-based product actually contained an almond-based product that was not listed on the label.

Product information:

UPC UPC description Lot code 7-13733-03918-5 True Goodness Oat Milk Yogurt Plain 24 Oz 2002

If you have purchased this product, it is advised you do not consume it. You are also advised to return the product. To do so, head to your local Meijer store for a full refund.

Questions about this recall should be directed to Culture Fresh Foods Inc. at 203-632-8433.

Product photo:

True Goodness Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative product image (FDA)

Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros

World Variety Produce Inc. voluntarily recalled Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12 oz package due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The company says people with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if this product is consumed.

Product description:

Product name Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12oz Brand Melissa’s Packaging Clear plastic bag with front panel label Pack/weight Net weight 12 oz (340g) UPC 0-45255-15273-9

The product was sold in the produce department and was distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

If you purchased this product you are advised to dispose of it.

Questions should be directed to World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151.

Product photo:

Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12oz product image. (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machines

Samsung has recalled multiple models of the company’s top-loading washers with super speed wash due to a fire hazard.

The washing machines can short-circuit and overheat which poses a fire hazard.

The company has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers. Of the 51 reports, 10 resulted in property damage and three consumers reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The washing machines were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowes and other appliance stores as well as online at Samsung.com.

They were sold from June 2021 to December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

Roughly 663,500 washers that were sold in white, black, champagne and ivory colors, model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A are included in the recall.

Product information:

Model and series numbers are located on the washer’s label which can be found on the inside of the top lid and on the rear of the washer.

Model number Serial number range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H WA49B5105AW/US 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

If you have purchased this product you are asked to check whether the washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard. If the washer has not been updated, you should immediately stop using it until the software is updated.

Instructions on how to check the washer’s software can be found right here.

Questions can be directed to Samsung at 833-916-4555 or you can visit their website by clicking here.

Product photos:

Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines product images (CPSC)

Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines product images (CPSC)

Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles

Yamaha has recalled their 2022 Viking Off-Road Side-By-Side vehicles due to crash and injury hazards.

The hazard is due to improper installation of retaining bolts that could result in the parking brake failing.

The vehicles included in the recall were sold from July 2022 to October 2022.

Product information:

Two vehicles included in recall -- three passenger vehicles with model numbers YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS) and YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch), and six passenger vehicles with model numbers YXC70VPXNG/YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS) and YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch)

The company sold the vehicles in Copper Metallic, Hunter Green and Tactical Green colors.

The model name can be found on the right and left sides of the vehicle body and the model number is located on top of the airbox. All models included in this recall are 2022 models.

Model VIN start VIN End YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS) ***********101868 ***********101907 YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch) ***********101655 ***********101704 YXC70VPXNG (Viking VI EPS) ***********100954 ***********101043 YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS) ***********100609 ***********100638 YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch) ***********101575 ***********101853

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact the company at 800-962-7926 for a free inspection and repair.

Product photos:

Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles product images. (CPSC)

Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Boards

Surf 9 has recalled their Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Boards due to a drowning hazard.

These products, sold exclusively at Costco, have been recalled because the glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams which can cause them to deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.

13,000 units, plus 7,000 in Canada, have been recalled.

The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 and the ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022.

Product description:

Product name Color Identifying information Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Silver and black “The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” is on the side rails. The Body Glove logo is on the black carrying bag.” ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board Light and dark blue with “ULI” in black near nose of board ““Inventor” is on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.” ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak Light and dark blue with “ULI” in black near nose of board “It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Zettian” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.” ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak Hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on tail of board “It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Lila” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.”

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and you return it to your local Costco for a full refund.

You can also contact Surf 9 at 866-696-9257.

Product photos:

Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Board product images. (CPSC)

ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges

ZLINE has recalled their 30-inch and their 36-inch gas ranges due to serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

This product was recalled because the oven of the ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use which can result in carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recalled ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store. Roughly 28,000 units are affected.

The company has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of people seeking medical attention.

Product description:

The model number can be found on the label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, labels are also located on the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.

Model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36 Door colors Black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. Sizes 30 inches and 36 inches

If you have purchased this product it is advised that you stop using the oven of the range (the range top can still be used) until a free repair is available.

For repair inquiries, you should contact ZLINE at 888-359-4482 or ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net.

Product photos:

ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas range product images. (CPSC)

Read more about recalls here.