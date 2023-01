(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Another drawing with no winners Tuesday night means the Mega Millions jackpot is getting even bigger.

The total now stands at $1.35 billion, the fourth largest jackpot prize in U.S. lotto history.

The current cash option is just shy of $708 million but there’s a good chance both totals could go up before the next drawing Friday.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions was in October 2022.

The results for Tuesday night’s drawing were: 7-13-14-15-18 Mega Ball 9.