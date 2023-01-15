Woman dead, man seriously injured in St. Clair County pedestrian crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, two people were struck in the northbound lane of Starville Road at approximately 9:08 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 70-year-old Armada man was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people a half mile south of Shea Road.

A 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The second pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fusion called 911 and remained on the scene. Police say he is being cooperative with the investigation.

Officials say the area of the crash is an unlit roadway with no sidewalks.

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Police await the results of a chemical test and say the investigation is ongoing.