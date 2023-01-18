28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared.

She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network.

She was 37 years old when she vanished and would be 65 years old now.

She is described as being 5′1′' tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She had her 1st molar removed in 1970.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400. The case number is 95-7051.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.