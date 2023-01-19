5 men arrested after car theft attempt at Stellantis Sterling Heights plant

Five men were arrested for their roles in the Stellantis Sterling Heights plant car theft attempt.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 4:45 a.m. as the suspects gained access to the plant’s parking lot and attempted to steal multiple Ram pick-up trucks in the 7500 block of 17 Mile Road.

Sterling Heights, Troy, Warren, Clinton Twp., Shelby Twp., and Utica police officers, arrived at the scene, which was secured as all the suspects attempted to flee by ramming an entry/exit gate but failed to get out.

In an attempt to flee, one of the trucks struck the vehicle of a Sterling Heights police officer, but no one was injured or hurt during the incident.

Five of nine suspects are in custody.

Travon Brookins, 23 years old ($50,000 bond), is charged with the following:

Weapon – Firearm – Possession by a Felon (five-year felony)

Weapon – Felony Firearm (two-year felony – mandatory)

Controlled Substance – Possession of Analogues (two-year felony)

Weapon – Felony Firearm (additional due to felony drug possession) (two-year felony)

Timothy Haslam Jr., 18 years old ($50,000 bond), is charged with the following:

Larceny - $20,000 or more (10-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit larceny (10-year felony)

Motor vehicle – unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit motor vehicle – unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Derrin Abbott, 22 years old ($50,000 bond), is charged with the following:

Larceny - $20,000 or more (10-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit larceny (10-year felony)

Motor vehicle – unlawful driving Away (five-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit motor vehicle, unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Police officer – flee – third-degree (five-year felony)

Jaquan Reed, 25 years old ($50,000 bond), is charged with the following:

Larceny - $20,000 or more (10-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit larceny (10-year felony)

Motor vehicle – unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit motor vehicle – unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Demarion Palmer, 18 years old ($10,000 bond), is charged with the following:

Larceny - $20,000 or more (10-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit larceny (10-year felony)

Motor vehicle – unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Conspiracy to commit motor vehicle – Unlawful driving away (five-year felony)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.