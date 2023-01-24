31º

Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs

Dietz Fence Company owner takes thousands of dollars from 3 residents

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Macomb Township, Macomb County
A white picket fence. (Rick Friedman, Getty Images)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said.

Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials.

She is accused of taking thousands of dollars from three different people in exchange for fence jobs. Work was never started, and the customers couldn’t get in contact with Dietz after their first payment, authorities said. Their money was not returned.

Dietz is charged with three counts of false pretenses with intent to defraud between $1,000 and $20,000. Each count is a five-year felony.

A probable cause conference was held Monday (Jan. 23) in Shelby Township. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 7.

