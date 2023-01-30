Get yourself a fifth of limited edition Pączki vodka for Fat Tuesday

DETROIT – Pączki and vodka lovers have a chance to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Detroit limited edition spirit.

The raspberry Pączki Day vodka is back and will be available to the public on Feb. 3.

Last year, Detroit City Distillery sold out of this limited edition spirit in under 72 hours, and the distillery is anticipating that this year’s batch will sell out faster than ever. The vodka is made from fresh raspberry pączki from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery and potatoes from Michigan and Poland.

Pączki Day Vodka (Detroit City Distillery)

“There are only two ingredients: vodka and pączki. There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners that you find in mainstream flavored vodka. The goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck. It’s like a Pączki Day Party in a bottle.” said co-owner of Detroit City Distillery Michael Forsyth.

Detroit City Distillery has been making this limited-edition vodka for five years.

“People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It’s special when a spirit brings people together,” said Forsyth.

A fifth of the Pączki Day vodka is $35 and will be available online at 8 a.m. and at the Eastern Market tasting room at 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Below are a few recipes courtesy of Detroit City Distillery

Campau Comrade

1.5 oz. Pączki Day Vodka

0.5 oz. Bailey’s (or similar)

1.5 oz. Calder Half and Half Stir on ice in a rocks glass

Garnish with cinnamon stick grated on top

Stir on ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick grated on top.

Polish Daisy

1.5 oz. Pączki Day Vodka

3/4 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup*

1/2 oz. Cocchi Americano (an Italian aperitif, pronounced, Coke-ey)

1/4 oz. Lemon Juice

Combine ingredients, shake and strain up into a coupe glass (champagne glass with a long stem and broad, shallow bowl) and garnish with a lemon twist

*Vanilla simple: Simple 1:1 sugar and water, then add 1/4 tsp vanilla paste per cup syrup. It doesn’t have to be heated; just stir well and blend.