Banana Boat expands recall of sunscreen over potential presence of cancer causing chemical

Edgewell Personal Care Company expanded its nationwide recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen after trace amounts of benzene, a cancer causing chemical, was found in the product.

The company announced Friday that the initial recall of three batches of the sunscreen from July 2022 has been expanded to include a fourth batch.

A review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Unexpected levels of the chemical came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure to the chemical can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. It can also cause blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

Edgewell has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Product information:

Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can.

UPC Description Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz

No other batches of Hair & Scalp and no other Banana Boat products are affected by this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online.

If you have purchased the affected sunscreen it is advised you stop using it immediately and appropriately discard it.

For questions or information on refunds, contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988.

