Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

PORT HURON, Mich. – An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit.

A then-14-year-old teenager from Port Huron was initially reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. The Marshals Service received this case on Feb. 7 and found some solid leads, which led to a residence in Port Huron, officials said.

When officials asked the owners of the Port Huron home about the missing girl, they reportedly gave false information. After a search warrant was granted to the Violent Offender Task Force, authorities found the missing teenager hiding inside a closet inside the home.

Officials say that the teenager was potentially sexually abused. The teenager was taken to a local emergency room for a health assessment, and health officials discovered that they were pregnant.

“We take the responsibility of locating and reuniting missing children with their families very personal and extremely serious,” stated U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan Owen Cypher. “It is what we would want if our own children were missing; for dedicated investigators to work tirelessly to bring them home safely.”

The missing teen told law enforcement she was at the Port Huron house for one night, and had previously been bouncing around between Port Huron and Detroit.

She was set to be reunited with her father following the medical exam.