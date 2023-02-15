53º

LIVE

Local News

How tragic mass shootings have linked Michigan State, Oxford communities

Good number of Oxford graduates attend MSU, which means they’re dealing with trauma again

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oxford High School, Oxford School Shooting, MSU Campus Shooting 2023, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Ingham County, Lansing

The Michigan State University campus shootings came just about 14 months after the mass shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead.

A good number of Oxford graduates chose to attend MSU, which means they’re going through the same kind of trauma again.

Linda Watson raced to her son, who had just been shot at Oxford High School about 14 months ago.

Watson’s son survived, but he still has PTSD. He still suffers from pain from that gunshot wound, and Monday (Feb. 13), he did something no one should have to do. He contacted his brother at MSU and talked him through how to survive a mass shooting.

“I told him what to do, what not to do like lights off,” said Jarrod Watson. “Be on your phone and make sure that you have your charger with you so you can contact people. Don’t call them because it can alert people of where your location is. I have no words.”

His parents were in shock, they were in grief, and they were outraged.

“It was horrible, except for this time it was a little bit different,” said Linda. “I got a call with Aiden that said, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot, help me.’ And when I got the text message from Michigan State, I had to get a hold of Caleb. And we couldn’t get a hold of him at first.”

Oxford is in the unique position of living in a world where lightning strikes twice.

“He’s crying and barricading his door,” Linda said.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a teenage classmate opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four, injuring seven, and traumatizing hundreds of students. Many of them graduated high school and went to college, and some landed at MSU only to go through a second mass shooting incident in less than two years.

Oxford Fire Department Chief Matthew Majestic was in that high school that day.

“It sucks,” said Majestic. “It’s a terrible thing. You don’t want to go through that. Nobody wants to go through that.”

Majestic saw things he will never forget, and Monday night, when Ingham County called for help, he sent a rig and his firefighter paramedics to a second mass shooting scene in their lifetime.

“But once it happened, everybody kind of goes, ‘OK, we’ve been through it. It’s not supposed to happen again.’”

For parents and students, it is hard to wrap their heads around that this could happen once, let alone twice.

“We can’t go anywhere without the potential of it happening,” Jarrod said. “I’m not pro ‘Get rid of guns,’ I mean, I get it, but these are laws written 300 years ago. We need to make common sense laws.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter