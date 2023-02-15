Michigan State University mass shooting reignites debate over guns

Michigan officials share their thoughts on the Michigan State University mass shooting.

State representative and house majority Ranjeev Puri didn’t mince words about the shooting at MSU. The first line of the democrat’s statement - “f*** your thoughts and prayers.”

“Sadly, our elected officials have all come to a point where we have pre-prepared statements for these types of events,” said Puri. “This specific event evoked frustration, emotion and which I had to communicate how I felt.”

Puri said he is a man of faith and knows the power of prayer but that real solutions require difficult conversations.

“When is the right time to have that conversation? Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death in our country,” said Puri.

With Democrats in control in Lansing, Rep. Puri and Senator Mallory McMorrow said it’s time to act on common-sense gun control legislation.

“There’s three pieces of legislation that I think that we can really use as a starting point,” said Puri. “And that is extreme risk. protection orders, universal background checks and safe storage.”

“Many of the things we’re talking about have very broad support, 80-90% agree,” said McMorrow.

I’m devastated for the entire MSU community, especially for the families of those who will never come home. I know those who survived will never be the same, and for some kids, like those who survived the Oxford High School shooting, they’re reliving a nightmare. 1/ — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) February 14, 2023

On Monday night, three MSU students were killed and five others remain in critical condition following the shooting on campus in East Lansing

“I’m a man of prayer, my heart is still full with thoughts and prayers,” said Puri. “My comments were not made to alienate or antagonize anyone finding empathy through prayer, but only to show that we must go further than just thoughts in prayer.”