Empowering Girls: 20 years of the Rhonda Walker Foundation

The Rhonda Walker Foundation is celebrating 20 years of empowering inner-city teen girls with stories of sisterhood, strength and transformation through the foundation’s extensive program.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Rhonda Walker Foundation celebrated 20 years of changing teen girls’ lives.
Take a look below to see the stories told and moments remembered from the Local 4 special.
The Rhonda Walker Foundation
Current RWF students share their stories and memorable moments
Former students reflect on their experience with the Rhonda Walker Foundation
Former students turned mentors on how Rhonda Walker Foundation affected them
Rhonda Walker Foundation’s supporters, sponsors and fundraisers
Rhonda Walker Foundation comes full circle
More from the Rhonda Walker Foundation here.