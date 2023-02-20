Over 300K Starbucks frappuccino drinks recalled; bottles could contain glass pieces

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: A view of Starbucks Frappaccino during Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on February 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG)

Over 300,000 bottles of the packaged Starbucks vanilla frappuccino coffee drink have been recalled due to a potential foreign object hazard.

As of Monday, Feb. 20, PepsiCo Inc. has voluntarily recalled 302,400 units of the vanilla Starbucks frappuccino coffee drinks because glass may be inside the bottles.

According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company initially recalled 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) on Jan. 23 due to a potential foreign object hazard.

The notice does not state if there have been any injuries or incidents reported in connection with the recall.

Recalled product information:

Product name Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink Size 13.7 oz UPC 0 12000-81331 3 Expiration dates MAR 08 23; MAY 29 23; JUN 04 23; JUN 10, 23

The FDA says this is a Class II recall, which means, “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the agency’s website.

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-211-8307.

