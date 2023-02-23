Bedrock plans massive development at Cadillac Square, old National Theatre in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A 1.5 million square foot development is planned in Downtown Detroit’s Cadillac Square, including a revival of the historic National Theatre.

Bedrock announced long-awaited development plans for the area, which will add new residential space, along with retail, parking, office and entertainment square footage in Downtown Detroit.

Plans for the 1.5 million square foot development include approximately:

230,000 square feet totaling 250-280 new residential units

90,000 square feet for a market hall, a grocer, restaurants and other retail

60,000+ square feet dedicated to entertainment offerings including the National Theatre

1,500 – 1,800 parking spaces

400,000 square feet of Class A office space

“The Development at Cadillac Square leverages the potential of a central, yet underutilized footprint to further ignite downtown’s offerings,” said Kofi Bonner, chief executive officer at Bedrock. “By enhancing overall access, options and connectivity, we will continue to position Detroit as an energetic city which ultimately benefits the broader community and creates a vibrant core for today and well into the future.”

Bedrock said phase one of the development will start in 2024 after the NFL Draft in Detroit, with the next phases starting in 2026 and 2028.

Bedrock said the Monroe Street Midway will continue until construction begins in 2024.