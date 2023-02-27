Officers help pregnant DoorDash driver finish delivery after car accident in Sterling Heights

Call it a special delivery, as police in Sterling Heights, went above and beyond to help a DoorDash driver when she really needed it. Last week Bryanna Fantozi was on her way to make a delivery when she got into a crash, which left her car un-driveable. But officers stepped up and helped get that delivery where it needed to be.

Last week Bryanna Fantozzi was on her way to make a delivery when she got into a crash, which left her car un-drivable. But officers stepped up and helped get that delivery where it needed to be.

“Oh my goodness, it was such a relief,” said Fantozzi. “I ran up to the cop and was like, ‘Can you help me.’”

Fantozzi is six months pregnant, and she had her baby girl in a car seat in the back when another driver hit her.

“It was so scary,” Fantozzi said. “I was so scared. I got my 2-year-old with me in the back seat.”

Moments after her car was totaled in the crash, she was still thinking about the delivery.

Sterling Heights Lieutenant David Allen said he didn’t think twice about making the delivery.

“This is about the driver of that vehicle, it being so important to her that it needed to be taken care of and realizing that and being able to do that in our police department,” said Allen.

The 20-year veteran took all the groceries in Fantozzi’s car, plus the food from a Metro Detroit steakhouse, and delivered it to the home in Sterling Heights.

The 23-year-old says she’s grateful she could earn some money that day for her growing family.

“I really do appreciate it,” Fantozzi said.

“We have an obligation to protect and serve, and if we’re able to provide that service, we will take the opportunity to do so,” Allen said.

“It’s a big relief that they were able to help,” Fantozzi said.

The woman that ordered the DoorDash was also in a rough spot, as she had four young children to care for.