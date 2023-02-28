Couple wins $1 million after forgotten Michigan Lottery ticket found in coat pocket

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan couple won $1 million after they found a lottery ticket in a coat pocket and realized they had never checked it.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Ana Elizalde said. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold onto. A week after the drawing, my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.”

Elizalde, 51, of Lansing, had matched the five white balls from the Feb. 6 drawing: 05-11-22-23-69. The ticket was purchased at Sav-Way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim,” Elizalde said. “When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock. We always had a feeling this day would come, and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

Elizalde visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her prize. She plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education, and save the rest.

The Powerball jackpot was last won Feb. 6, with a ticket worth $754.6 million in Washington. The current jackpot stands at $143 million.