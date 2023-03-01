Classes to resume Wednesday for Ecorse Public Schools after power outages

Ecorse Public Schools called off class two days in a row due to power outages in district buildings.

Superintendent Josha Talison said classes would resume Wednesday (March 1) after power was restored Tuesday afternoon.

The lights went out last Wednesday due to the ice storm. The school wasn’t in session due to the mid-winter break. But the weekend came and went, and the power still wasn’t restored.

Tailson said he had no choice but to call off school Monday and Tuesday.

However, he said no matter what, school would not be canceled a third day in a row.

“It wasn’t about the educational side,” said Talison. “It’s about the social-emotional side.” Giving shelter (at school), also we feed our students three meals a day, and this sometimes for some families is their primary meal for the students, so we’re going to have school in some form of fashion tomorrow.”

Talison said he’s relieved the power was back on while adding in the future schools need to be a priority.

“Schools have to be the priority going forward if there’s a power outage because we are like the lifeblood of the community in many districts,” Talison said.