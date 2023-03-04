Winter storm moves out of Metro Detroit

Just because the moisture is moving out doesn’t mean you are good to go as you plan your day ahead. First, you’ll likely want to do a little shoveling from that late Friday and early morning snow at least on the sidewalk and walkway outside your door. Temperatures are still hanging in the lower 30s with feels like temps in the lower 20s in wind chilly conditions. The roads are still very tricky as the storm’s rate of snow was just a bit too much too fast for plows to totally keep up with. We are getting there but your patience and safest driving are needed if you are attempting to hit area roadways early on your Saturday.

SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

Today will be a pretty decent day for kids to enjoy that wet and heavy snow because it is easier to make snow figures and snowballs. Plus, we will see some sunshine mixing in with clouds as highs try and make it to near 40F or slightly warmer. Our computer models call for low to maybe middle 40s but they don’t likely factor in the fresh snowpack which means we will need more sun than clouds to have a chance at 40F or warmer today and that is possible. The winds will be gusty all morning before becoming less breezy into the afternoon WNW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times dropping wind chills into the low to maybe middle 30s during the warmest part of the day this afternoon. Get out there and enjoy some of our winter wonderland but, shovel this heavy snow in shifts taking care of your body first and foremost. Do not over do it!

SUNSET: 6:27 PM

The computer models show a weakening wintry mix or snow moving across Pure Michigan late, late Saturday or early Sunday for a few minor flakes. Most of Sunday will be dry and a lot like today. Yes, we have a shot at those low 40s once again with enough sunshine which is up for debate. Look for only partly sunny skies tomorrow with lighter winds NW/SW 5-11mph and temps in the neighborhood of 40F. There is another wave of wet weather coming our way to start the work and school week.

Monday will be interesting the way the forecast is starting to come together with some light snow perhaps during the morning drive. It doesn’t look like much and should switch to mainly rain showers during the day with temps in the middle 40s and gusty winds SE 10-17 gusting 20-25mph at times. The tail end of this system comes just ahead of a cold front which may very likely switch that dayside rain back into some light snow Monday night. This looks only to be a minor concern for travel Monday and Monday night.

We may have some moisture hanging around on Tuesday morning before conditions begin to dry out during the day. So, look for a little wintry mix early Tuesday with most of the daytime hours on the dry side under partly sunny skies. We should hit highs in the middle 30s to near 40F again on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with dry weather in Metro Detroit Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the work and school week. There is a chance for some light snow Friday into Saturday as a possibility and something we will be watching for you.