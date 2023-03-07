42º

Local News

FBI believes missing Portage woman could be victim of homicide

Kelley last seen on Dec. 10

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Portage, Kalamazoo, Comstock Township
Heather Mae Kelley (FBI Detroit)

The FBI has reported that they believe a Portage woman who went missing in December could be a victim of a homicide.

According to officials, Heather Mae Kelley has been missing since Dec. 10, 2022. Police say that there is evidence that suggests she may have been a victim of homicide.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kelley called her kids the night she disappeared around 10:20 p.m. and told them she will be home soon, but she never showed up.

Click here to view the missing person poster from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office posted on Dec. 16, 2022.

Officials said that they recovered her truck the next day and it was abandoned. Kelley’s vehicle was recovered in Comstock Township, and there was evidence of foul play, according to WOOD -- an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids.

DetailsHeather Mae Kelley
Age35
Height5′8″
Weight125 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlonde

Anyone with information on Kelley and this situation are asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter