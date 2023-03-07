FBI believes missing Portage woman could be victim of homicide

The FBI has reported that they believe a Portage woman who went missing in December could be a victim of a homicide.

According to officials, Heather Mae Kelley has been missing since Dec. 10, 2022. Police say that there is evidence that suggests she may have been a victim of homicide.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kelley called her kids the night she disappeared around 10:20 p.m. and told them she will be home soon, but she never showed up.

Click here to view the missing person poster from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office posted on Dec. 16, 2022.

Officials said that they recovered her truck the next day and it was abandoned. Kelley’s vehicle was recovered in Comstock Township, and there was evidence of foul play, according to WOOD -- an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Details Heather Mae Kelley Age 35 Height 5′8″ Weight 125 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Blonde

Anyone with information on Kelley and this situation are asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567.

