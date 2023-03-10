Real things that fuel my nightmares: Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley Ranch announce new ice cream flavor to be sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

No, this isn’t a joke. Soon you’ll be able to buy Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced the launch of seven new spring ice cream flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. One of those flavors is inspired by Hidden Valley Ranch.

Ranch on a salad? Yes. Ranch with pizza? Also yes. Ranch-flavored ice cream? Honestly, I hate the sound of it -- but if I get the chance I’ll probably try it.

The other new flavors aren’t as wild. They include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, Associate Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

These flavors will only be for sale March 20 through May 28.