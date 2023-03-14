Celebrate Dutch heritage on Michigan’s west side during the 94th Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. – Even though we are in winter, spring might be on your mind.

The iconic Tulip Time Festival on the west side of Michigan has announced its dates and events to celebrate the beautiful flower of Holland. Tulip Time Festival has been a tradition for the city of Holland since 1929.

From May 6-14, visitors can experience tulip events and activities within a four-mile radius in Holland.

Below are the locations where you can see tulips:

Click here to view the businesses involved in “Tulip Time.”

The idea of the festival was introduced in 1927. In 1928, Holland’s city council purchased 100,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands. These bulbs were available to Holland residents for one cent a bulb. The following year, the city invited visitors to come during a week in May to show off the thousands of tulips that bloomed. The festival continued until World War II, when the city took a break, according to the Tulip Time Festival website. In 1947, the city of Amsterdam sent a barrel organ that was to be played during Tulip Time parades. By 1986 the festival evolved to being a four-day festival and by 1991, the festival grew to be a 10-day event. The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the festival in 2020, and the festival returned in 2021.

To view a map for parking and transportation, click here.