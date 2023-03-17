Community members battle over ‘Gender Queer’ book during library meeting in Lapeer County

Hundreds of people attended the Lapeer District Library board meeting Thursday after the county prosecutor raised concerns about a book in the collection. The book in question, Gender Queer, is a graphic memoir about the author's road to identifying as non-binary and asexual.

It has received many accolades and equal criticism for containing a few explicit illustrations depicting the author’s sexual discovery.

Lapeer County Prosecutor John Miller spoke at the meeting after telling Local 4 the book meets some of the criteria for sexually exploitive material.

Miller reiterated those concerns at the board meeting Thursday (March 16).

“I do not advocate banning books that involve LGBTQ content,” said Miller. “That is not my position. However, books that encourage children to engage in sexual acts when they are not the legal age are not appropriate for public libraries.”

The book is kept in the adult section of the library.

The library director stood by the book, and so did most community members that spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“Gender Queer is not a salacious sex story,” said one person. “It is not Fifty Shades of Gray (which is) a book any American teenager can find and read. Gender Queer is an autobiography trying to help young adults figure out how to identify and how to fit in.”

“It’s because of books like this that I was able to accept myself and my identity,” said another person.

Others in attendance sided with Miller.

“If you will not get rid of these ungodly books and resign for your positions in the library (and) as library director, then we, the people of this county, will make sure the library millage will never be renewed,” said another person.

It is ultimately up to the library director and the board to decide whether any book stays or goes.