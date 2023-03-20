Shop at IKEA? Find out how you could take advantage of a $24M settlement

ZWOLLE, THE NETHERLANDS - APRIL 18: IKEA home furniture store on April 18, 2020 in Zwolle, Netherlands. IKEA announced it will reopen its stores in The Netherlands on April 29 after having closed their store on March 17 following the COVID-19 outbreak in The Netherlands. Instead of adopting a hard lockdown similar to its European neighbours, the Netherlands has opted for a targeted “intelligent” lockdown, which allows some shops to continue trading if there is a low risk of spreading the virus. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 120,000 lives and infecting more than 2 million people.(Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

If you used a credit or debit card at IKEA between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 2019, you may be able to take advantage of a $24 million settlement.

A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against IKEA after plaintiffs alleged that the company was printing more than the last five digits of a debit or credit card on receipts -- an alleged violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act.

IKEA denies the allegations, but has agreed to pay a $24,250,000 settlement. “By entering into the Settlement, IKEA has not conceded the truth or validity of any of the claims against it,” the lawsuit notice states.

Who is eligible for a payout?

Those eligible to receive a payout from the company would be anyone who used a credit or debit card during their purchase at any IKEA location within the United States between Oct. 18, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019, and was given a printed receipt that had the first six digits and last four digits of the credit or debit card number.

How much is the payout?

Payment amounts depend on the number of valid claim forms submitted, but plaintiffs are estimating that people who submit claims will receive between $30 and $60.

How to file a claim

The deadline to submit a claim and include yourself in the settlement is May 4. To file a claim, you can click here to file online or you can call 1-855-958-6213.

Payments will be made to claimants after the court decides whether or not to approve the settlement and after any appeals are resolved. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 28.

The lawsuit settlement website’s frequently asked questions page advises those who decide to include themselves in the settlement, or those who have questions, to monitor the website for updates.

Click here to be taken to the Richardson, et al. v. IKEA North America Services, LLC, et al. lawsuit settlement site.