The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled 3,436 pounds of Boneless beef chuck product as it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Elkhorn Valley Packing boneless beef chuck was packaged on Feb. 16, 2023.

The product being recalled bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, including hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Most people infected developed diarrhea (Often bloody) and vomiting. Some of the illnesses lasted longer and could be more severe.

Infection was diagnosed by testing samples of the person’s stool. Viger rehydration and other supportive care were the usual treatment; Antibiotic treatment is not recommended.

Recovery time has been within a week, but some rarely develop a more severe infection like kidney failure.

Anyone who has eaten the contaminated beef and developed symptoms from the bacteria should contact their health specialist expeditiously.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Click here to reach a live chat option from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.