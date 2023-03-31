Police search for man who fired shots earlier this month in East Lansing

A person suspected of firing shots on March 12, 2023, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who fired shots earlier this month in East Lansing.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. March 12 in the area of Albert Street and M.A.C. Avenue.

Officials said two 9 mm casings were found at the scene.

The man was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. He was seen on surveillance video with a handgun, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above or has any information about the shooting is asked to call East Lansing police at 517-319-6842 or email jcotton@elpolice.com.