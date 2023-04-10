66º

Bike trail to connect SW Michigan to Chicago set to be completed by 2026

58 mile trail construction underway

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

A bike trail from New Buffalo in southwest Michigan to Chicago is set to open in 2026.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the bike trail project, The Marquette Greenway, $17.8 million in RAISE grant funds to complete the trail and according to WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, the project is estimated to cost around $50 million.

“This is going to be a massive regional shot in the arm when it’s completed and benefit us all for many, many generations to come,” stated Mitch Barloga, the active transportation manager for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC).

The 58 mile trail is in the works, as 28 miles have been constructed.

Marquette trail (friends of Berrien County Trails)

