Grieving family mourns father killed in Greektown store during violent weekend in Detroit

Daryll Straughter has been identified as the person killed in one of many shootings that occurred in Greektown over the weekend. Straughter was the owner of DNL Security Solutions. His company worked security for several businesses in Greektown.

His family says he was ahead of his shift at Athens Liquor when customers got into an argument after one cut the line.

Straughter was trying to resolve the situation when one of them (a 33-year-old man) pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

“He’s always been my hero, my number one solider,” said his son, Chevaz Straughter. “He’s always been the boss.”

Jamar Ferguson described his dad as “A real comforting soul,” adding, “No matter the problem, the depth of it, you could always turn to him even if it felt like the world was falling, he always found a light in it.”

They want the person who killed him to know how his actions have impacted them.

“When you take a life, you don’t just take one, you hurt everyone that’s connected to it,” said Ferguson.

