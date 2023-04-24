Allergy forecast: Tree pollen triggering symptoms this week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – While tree pollen is common trigger for those who are stuck with springtime allergies, there are other triggers that can cause symptoms, too.

However, it is the tree pollen that’s once again wreaking the most havoc this week in Metro Detroit.

If your allergy symptoms are currently acting up -- like the congestion, runny nose, throat irritation, sinus pressure, etc. -- it’s likely you’re sensitive to tree pollen. Experts at The Weather Channel say tree pollen is very high on Monday, April 24, which will set off an array of symptoms for many.

Grass pollen and ragweed pollen are not expected to be present Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week, so anyone specifically sensitive to those allergens shouldn’t worry, at least for a few days. Allergens from mold and mildew also remain low in the area.

But the tree pollen is forecast to stick around for the near future. Tree pollen will be moderate on Tuesday, April 25, and then will become high again on Wednesday, April 26.

Over the next week, the general risk of allergy symptoms is considered moderate for the Detroit area based on the weather outlook. That risk is expected to increase to “high” around May 3-4.

Here’s The Weather Channel’s 15-day allergy forecast for Metro Detroit for April 24-May 4:

The Weather Channel's 15-day allergy forecast for the Detroit area between April 24, 2023-May 4, 2023. Courtesy of The Weather Channel's website. (The Weather Channel)

Allergy season is getting longer every year in Metro Detroit. Data shows that allergy season has grown by 29 days since 1970, and it’s only expected to get worse due to climate change.

Experts encourage people with a known history of allergies to begin their typical medications as early as they can. People with springtime allergies are also encouraged to resist the urge to open their windows when the weather is nice, and to change their clothes and shower after spending time outside.

If you’re getting recurring sinus infections, if the allergies impact your breathing, or if over the counter medications aren’t offering relief, experts suggest visiting an allergist. People who are mixing multiple allergy medications should seek expert help to determine the best plan of action, as some allergy medications are not safe if mixed together.

---> Sneezy season: Tips for easing early spring allergies