Charges filed in 2013 Ypsilanti rape case through Washtenaw County sexual assault intiative

LANSING, Mich. – A Washtenaw County initiative that re-investigates and prosecutes cold case sexual assaults has brought charges in a Ypsilanti rape case.

According to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Douglas Johnson IV, 33, of Flint, and Rapheal Holman, 32, of Taylor have been charged in connection to a rape case that took place in Ypsilanti in April of 2013.

Officials say the defendants and the victim were at a gathering with several other people when the victim fell asleep on the couch. When she woke up in the morning on the floor without pants, she was concerned she had been sexually assaulted.

She went to a hospital for a sexual assault kit examination. This kit was tested by the Washtenaw County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2017, and DNA was found that came back to both defendants.

“This is the kind of case we are only able to bring charges for through the incredible dedication and vital work of our SAKI teams throughout the state,” Nessel said in a statement. “Ten years after this assault we are still able to bring charges, and I want other survivors out there to see that. That is possible because of the tremendous work and determination of teams like the Washtenaw SAKI team, whose efforts I am grateful for and applaud.”

Johnson and Holman have each been charged with one count of the following charges:

Criminal sexual conduct first degree (multiple variables – accomplices and/or personal injury)

Criminal sexual conduct second degree (multiple variables – accomplices and/or personal injury)

Criminal sexual conduct third degree (incapacitated victim)

Criminal sexual conduct fourth degree (incapacitated victim)

The Washtenaw County SAKI project -- funded by the Michigan Legislature -- aims to re-investigate and prosecute cold case sexual assaults by employing a “team approach” with partners including the Attorney General’s office, the Michigan State Police, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and the SafeHouse Center.

“We’re grateful for the phenomenal work our SAKI team is doing on these cases with the support of the Attorney General,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring justice for sexual assault survivors—no matter how long it takes. And we will.”