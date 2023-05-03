Lawmakers push for new fighter wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Parties in both Houses of Congress from Michigan are united in their efforts to secure a new mission for Selfridge ANB.

The A10 warthogs are being phased out by the end of the decade and possibly sooner. The congressional delegation and the governor are pulling out all the stops to get a commitment from the administration and Air Force.

So far, both have been cagey about promising anything.

Senator Gary Peters D-Michigan, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, pushed the Air Force Secretary on Selfridge Tuesday (May 2).

“As you’re aware, Selfridge is home to A10s that will be divested by the end of the decade with no replacement mission yet stated,” said Peters.

Over in the GOP-controlled House, Rep. John James R-Macomb is working all the angles, including more than a fighter wing.

“We’re not just talking about fighters,” said James. “We’re talking about the future as well as hypersonic research. We’re talking about cyber AI as well. “Not only are we talking about maintaining a fighter wing at Selfridge that has been there for over 100 years, Selfridge is an international fighter guard base. It’s a part of our DNA, a part of our culture in Macomb County.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged $100 million in upgrades to the area if the feds will sign off on a new mission.