Sterling Heights man wins $390,000 on Michigan Lottery ticket bought at gas station

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man won $390,000 on a Michigan Lottery ticket he bought at a gas station.

Floyd Warstler, 70, of Sterling Heights, bought a Lucky for Life ticket at the Sunoco gas station on Ryan Road in Shelby Township. He matched the five white balls from the Aug. 13, 2022 drawing: 13-26-34-37-48.

“I buy a Lucky for Life ticket every Monday,” Warstler said. “About a month after the drawing, I realized I’d never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I thought maybe I’d won a $5,000 prize.

“I got in my car and set the ticket aside to check when I got home and ended up forgetting about it. A week later, my girlfriend found the ticket in my car and asked if I’d checked it. After I told her about the message that came up when I scanned it at the store, she checked the winning numbers online. When we found out I’d won $25,000 a year for life, we couldn’t believe it.

“We went down South for the winter a few days after finding out I’d won, so I am very relieved to finally be at the lottery collecting my prize.”

Warstler went to Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize nine months after winning. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $390,000.

He said he plans to invest his winnings.