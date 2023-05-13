Here’s how you can enjoy a cruise around one of Michigan’s natural attractions

MUNISING, Mich. – Those visiting Pictured Rocks have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise along the shoreline of one of Michigan’s top natural attractions.

Pictured Rocks Cruises launched its first cruise of the season on Saturday.

The company’s boat cruises are about 2.5 hours, and visitors will experience 40 miles of shoreline. You can choose from three cruises: the Classic Cruise, the Spray Falls Cruise, and the Sunset Cruise. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothes and shoes while on the boat trip. Officials say that temperatures on the lake can be up to 15 degrees cooler than on the shore.

Some of the highlights on the tour include the East Channel Lighthouse, Painted Coves, Chapel Rock, Spray Falls, and Miners Castle.

Pre-purchasing tickets are recommended, as tours sell out quickly. The cruise company’s season is from May 13 through Oct. 22, 2023. Click here to view the schedule of the different cruises that are offered.

Tours of Pictured Rocks began in the 1920s, and since then, thousands of people have gotten up close and personal with the national lakeshore.