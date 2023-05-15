‘I started screaming’: Michigan woman wins $417,000 lottery jackpot

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan woman said she started screaming so loud she alarmed her husband when she found out she had won a lottery jackpot worth more than $417,000.

The 63-year-old Tuscola County woman bought a lottery ticket at MichiganLottery.com and matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the April 30 drawing: 08-14-30-37-39.

“I usually buy Fantasy 5 tickets online, and I bought 10 tickets for this drawing,” she said. “I checked the winning numbers online the day after the drawing and was bummed when I saw the jackpot had been won. The possibility of myself being the jackpot winner didn’t even cross my mind.

“I logged into my lottery account to see if maybe I’d at least won a few dollars. When the pop up came up showing my $417,233 Fantasy 5 prize, I started screaming. My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong. When I showed him how much I’d won, he was in disbelief.”

She visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to invest her winnings and buy a new car.