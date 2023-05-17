USDA proposes to limit chocolate, strawberry milk options in schools across nation

School lunch at a public elementary school in New Jersey: hamburger, chocolate milk and happy faced french fries. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

School lunches could soon get a lot less sweet as the USDA proposes a limit on flavored milk options in schools across the nation.

What do you think about when you remember grade school lunches? Do you think about Bosco sticks, a fruit cup, and possibly a carton of chocolate milk?

Well, there is a chance that kids may not have the same access to chocolate or strawberry milk as how we did in grade school.

The USDA is looking to make some changes to the milk lineup in response to a focus on reducing salt and sugar intake in America’s youth.

According to the USDA, data found that flavored milk, like chocolate and strawberry, is a leading source of unnecessary sugars in lunch and breakfast programs throughout the nation. An analysis from the USDA’s School Nutrition and Meal Cost Study found that the sugars from these beverages contributed almost 50% of the added sugars in lunches and about 30% of the added sugars in breakfasts.

My Fitness Pal reports that a generic school carton of chocolate milk is about 190 calories. There are on average 30.0 grams of carbs, 23.9 grams of sugars, 165 milligrams of sodium,4.8 grams of fat, and 7.5 grams of protein. To see the rest of the nutritional value, click here.

USDA is proposing a limit of flavored milk to children in high school or allow for flavored milk for children in all grades. According to the proposal, the government department is ruling to continue the encouragement of consuming fat-free or low-fat milk but limiting flavored milk to students.

Currently, schools throughout the nation must offer unflavored milk such as fat-free or 1% (low-fat) as part of breakfast and lunch programs. According to the Michigan Department of Education, one cup of milk is required to be served with each meal that is provided by the school.

Officials say that the USDA is expected to make the milk decision the first part of next year.

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 12: A student at Fairmount Elementary School drinks a bottle of Nesquik chocolate milk during lunch hour on November 12, 2010 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom announce today that he vetoed a controversial legislation that was approved by the San Francisco board of supervisors that would ban toys in fast food "happy meals." He promoted his "Shape Up SF" program as a more effective way to combat childhood obesity by encouraging children to eat better, exercise and for schools to offer healthy food choices that include fresh vegetables. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Below are the two proposals the USDA is requesting when it comes to schools handling flavored milk in the future:

Alternative A: Beginning in the school year (SY) 2025-26, allow flavored milk (fat-free and low-fat) at school lunch and breakfast for high school children (grades 9-12) only. Elementary and middle school children (grades K-8) would be limited to fat-free and/or low-fat unflavored milk. USDA is also requesting public input on whether to extend the age range for flavored milk to also include children in grades 6-8, such that only children in grades K-5 would be limited to fat-free and/or low-fat unflavored milk. Under both scenarios, added sugars in flavored milk would be limited.

Alternative B: Maintain the current standard, which allows all schools to offer fat-free and low-fat milk, flavored and unflavored, at school lunch and breakfast. Added sugars in flavored milk would be limited.

Milk Means More states that there is no link between flavored milk and children becoming overweight. The organization recommends drinking flavored milk with meals rather than between meals. They also state that you should drink rather than sip the flavored milk, regarding sweetened beverages exposing sugars to your teeth.

CHICAGO - APRIL 20: Students eat lunch at Jones College Prep High School April 20, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Public School system will introduce next fall a new vending policy restricting junk food and a new beverage contract banning carbonated drinks. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Below are answers to frequently asked questions provided by the organization Milk Means More: