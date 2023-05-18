Women arguing about their dogs leads to felony charges in Macomb County

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women arguing about their dogs in Macomb County led to felony charges after one of them ran inside and grabbed a gun, police said.

The argument took place Tuesday, May 16, near the home of Angela Renee Andrews.

Andrews, 33, of Macomb Township, was arguing with another woman about their dogs, according to authorities. Andrews is accused of running into her house to get a gun, and then pointing it at the other woman.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a four-year felony, and a felony firearm violation.

“In this case, a dispute over dogs escalated to the defendant pointing a gun at the victim,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “The alleged actions of the defendant are serious and the consequences are severe. We will not tolerate gun violence in Macomb County.

Andrews was arraigned at 41-A Shelby District Court and given a $10,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 30, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 5.