Michigan DNR: ‘Double red flags mean don’t go in the water’

Michigan – The Michigan DNR implemented double red warning flags at state-designated swim beaches to boost awareness of changing conditions at Great Lakes beaches.

When beachgoers see double red flags, the DNR said they should know it means “do not enter the water” because of dangerous conditions. DNR Land Use Order 5.1.6 makes it illegal to enter the water at state-designated swim beaches when there is a risk to beachgoers’ well-beings. Risky conditions can include what the National Weather Service considers severe weather events, hazardous waves and/or dangerous water conditions, environmental hazards and active search or recovery efforts.

The warning system’s other flags are as follows:

Red flag: High hazard. High surf and/or strong currents. It is recommended beachgoers stay on the beach.

Yellow flag: Medium hazard. Moderate surf and/or currents. Watch for dangerous currents and high waves.

Green flag: low hazard. Calm conditions. Enter the water, but exercise caution.

“Many people underestimate the power of the Great Lakes and don’t always understand how quickly even the most experienced swimmer can get into a life-threatening situation and swept away,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief. “That’s why the DNR is committed to making beach safety and public education a top priority.”

The double-red-flags warning comes after an increase in accidents and drownings on the Great Lakes in recent years. There were 108 Great Lakes drownings in 2022, and a total of 1,170 since 2010.

According to the DNR, other ways to stay safe are by never swimming alone and using extreme caution at non-designated swim beaches, bringing U.S. Coast-Guard-approved life jackets and checking local weather reports before leaving for beach outings. The DNR also said beachgoers should learn about the different types of Great Lakes currents and how to escape them, and to know water currents near piers, break walls and river outlets can be extremely hazardous.

For more information about Great Lakes water safety, click here.