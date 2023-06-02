90º

Delta flight to Detroit diverted to Canada for unruly passenger

No injuries on board

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A tug driver pushes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 back from a gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022 (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Delta flight flying to Detroit from Paris was diverted to Canada on Friday afternoon for an unruly passenger on board.

Delta Flight DL0097, carrying 261 passengers, departed from Paris around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, and was scheduled to land in Detroit at 1 p.m., but the flight made an emergency landing in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Here’s what Delta said in a statement to Local 4:

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior, especially when it potentially compromises the safety of our customers and flight crew. This unruly customer was removed at Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, and remanded to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

The flight left Stephenville for Detroit and was expected to arrive about two hours late at Detroit Metro Airport.

