Mayor pleas for changes after construction barrels take over Warren

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WARREN, Mich. – Construction in Warren has drivers coming to blows and taking matters into their own hands.

Twelve Mile Road at Mound Road was closed and causing a lot of chaos.

“There were some fights going on yesterday at 12 and Mound because people weren’t prepared for it,” said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts. “They didn’t notice the warning or what have you.”

Businesses were also feeling the effects of the road closures.

Beverly Suida owns Victory Inn, a restaurant located at 12 Mile Road and Mound Road. She said drivers are cutting through her parking lot, making it unsafe for customers.

“I spent 12 minutes trying to back up out of my parking spot,” said Suida. “At 7:30 a.m., that’s how many cars were cutting through and flying.”

Warren police have been stationed at both ends of the restaurant parking lot, writing $300 tickets to those who cut through the lot to avoid construction.

“I can’t believe how they have this setup,” Suida said.

Drivers were also in disbelief.

Local 4 saw multiple drivers physically move aroad closure signs and drive through the construction zones.

Several other main roads in Warren were also under construction, which has added to the frustration.

Fouts is pleading for there to be more communication and planning between state, county, and local officials in the future to avoid having all this construction at once.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

