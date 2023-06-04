Child in Lapeer County dies from drowning in pond, police say

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. – An 8-year-old has died after drowning in a Lapeer County pond.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that deputies were called to a house in Columbiaville on Tuesday evening.

Officials say that around 5 p.m., an 8-year-old was discovered submerged in a pond.

Lifesaving efforts were started immediately when the child was found and continued when medics transported the 8-year-old to a local hospital.

Lapeer County officials say that the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unclear if and when the child fell in the pond and how long they were there. There is currently no other information on this incident at this time.