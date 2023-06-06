GLWA, Highland Park reaches interim agreement including payment of $24M water services in 2014 case

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and the City of Highland Park have reached an interim agreement, including payment of Highland Park’s $24 million judgment owed to GLWA for unpaid water and wastewater services in the 2014 case.

The agreement occurred Monday (June 5).

All parties involved will work in good faith toward a comprehensive solution.

“I am pleased that we have been able to reach this interim agreement with the city of Highland Park,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident the effort exhibited by all parties, which has allowed us to get to this interim step, will carry forward and move us toward a more comprehensive solution for our region. In addition, we appreciate the state of Michigan’s desire and intention to participate in the process moving forward, as they are key to any long-term solution.”

Key elements of the agreement include: